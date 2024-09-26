Red flood warnings for Sandy and Wyboston and amber for Roxton - and Langford to Blunham
A high flood alert has been issued for the River Ivel at Sandy, with areas most at risk including: New Road, Bedford Road, Girtford Bridge, Great North Road, Rivermead Gardens, Mcmurdo Court, London Road, Church Path, Spring Grove, Poplar Close, Girtford Crescent, Sandford Rise, BrayBrook, All Hallows, Elmtree Road, Manor Road, Bickerdikes Gardens and Nursery Drive.
The government website states: "River levels are high but falling following recent heavy rainfall. River levels remain high in the lower catchment. Flooding is expected."
A red flood warning is also in place for areas close to the River Great Ouse at Wyboston, with Wyboston Lakes most at risk.
There is an amber flood alert for Middle River Great Ouse at Roxton, and for the River Ivel from Langford to Blunham, including the rivers Purwell, Hiz, Flit and Hit.
The government website states: "Further rainfall is forecast throughout today and into the evening Thursday 26 September which may cause river levels to rise again. Take care on riverside roads and footpaths, and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger.
"We are monitoring the situation and will update this message by 5pm today [September 26]."
If a flood is posing a threat to life or risk of injury, dial 999.
