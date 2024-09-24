Red flood warnings remain for Langford, Clifton and Shefford - and amber for Roxton

Emergency alert. (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images).

A red flood warning remains in place for Langford, Clifton and Shefford, while Roxton is still under an amber warning.

Alerts are in place for the River Ivel at Langford, and the River Flit, River Hit, and River Ivel at Shefford and Clifton

River levels are starting to fall but "remain high" and flooding is still expected today. Further light rainfall is anticipated over the next 12 hours.

Areas most at risk in Langford are: Langford Garden Centre, Common Road, High Street, Riverside Gardens, Wilmon Court, Ivel Close and Mill Lane.

Areas most at risk in Shefford are: Hazel Close, Scotgrange Meadow, The Hollies, South Bridge Street, Kingsmede, North Bridge Street, Hardwick Close, Riverside, Powells Road, Bedford Road and Heronslee.

Areas most at risk in Clifton are: Pedley Lane and Stanford Lane.

Areas are also at risk are around the River Great Ouse from Newport Pagnell to Roxton. Flooding is possible for the next few days.

The government website states: "Take care on riverside roads and footpaths, and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger. We are monitoring the situation."