Rubbish deliberately set alight in outbuilding in Sandy
A fire was started deliberately in Sandy's Longfield Road on Monday evening (January 27).
Crews from Sandy, Biggleswade and Potton were called at 6.06pm to douse a pile of burning rubbish.
The fire had been started in an outbuilding.
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service stated: "Firefighters used a hose reel to extinguish the fire and a thermal imaging camera to check for hotspots. The cause of the fire was deliberate."
