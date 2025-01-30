Rubbish deliberately set alight in outbuilding in Sandy

By Jo Robinson
Published 30th Jan 2025, 11:31 BST
Emergency services news. Image: Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.
A fire was started deliberately in Sandy's Longfield Road on Monday evening (January 27).

Crews from Sandy, Biggleswade and Potton were called at 6.06pm to douse a pile of burning rubbish.

The fire had been started in an outbuilding.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service stated: "Firefighters used a hose reel to extinguish the fire and a thermal imaging camera to check for hotspots. The cause of the fire was deliberate."

