Shefford firefighters battle huge haystack blaze near A507 Gravenhurst junction

The burning haystack. Image: Shefford Community Fire Station.

Firefighters battled a huge haystack blaze early yesterday morning (September 15) near the Gravenhurst junction on the A507.

Crews from Shefford responded to reports of "a large haystack fire" at 12.18am on Sunday and battled through the night to douse the flames.

It was expected to continue smouldering into Sunday evening and possibly today (September 16).

At the time of the blaze, Shefford Community Fire Station stated: "We are currently in attendance at a large haystack fire near the Gravenhurst junction on the A507.

"Crews will be with the fire throughout the night to ensure the fire doesn’t spread to the surrounding areas."

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service have now handed the site over to the landowner who will oversee the smouldering straw stack.