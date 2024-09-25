Yellow weather warning for Central Bedfordshire on Thursday and Friday

Weather news. Image: The Met Office.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for Central Bedfordshire on Thursday and Friday by The Met Office.

Rain is forecast for the area between 5pm on September 26 and 10am on September 27.

It predicts that some locations in the East of England may see up 20 to 30mm of rain in two to three hours - and perhaps 40 to 60mm in four to six hours. Lightning and strong, gusty winds "may be additional hazards".

The Met Office states: "There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses. There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings."

The Met Office also warns that there could be delays or cancellations to train and bus services, difficult driving conditions, and some road closures.

It adds: "There is a small chance that some communities will become cut off by flooded roads. There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life."

"People are advised to check if their property could be at risk of flooding, and if so, to prepare a flood plan and an emergency flood kit.

The Met Office also urges people to ensure that they have torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items in case of power cuts. People travelling should check road conditions, bus and train timetables, and amend plans if necessary.

If you are vulnerable and need assistance, contact CBC's emergency helpline number: 0300 300 8500.

If a flood is posing a danger to life or injury, dial 999.