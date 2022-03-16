Emergency services descend on Biggleswade after van crashes into flat block

Emergency services descended on Biggleswade when a van crashed into a block of flats.

On March 10, a food van collided with a three-storey building in Planets Way, with the driver able to free herself from the vehicle.

It is reported that residents were evacuated from the flats, while Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service, the East of England Ambulance Service and the East Anglian Air Ambulance attended the scene.

Photo: Ivars Boss.

Eyewitness, Ivars Boss, said: "The accident happened around 11am. The driver was a female that was taken away in the ambulance, so the helicopter wasn't used.

"She crashed into the pillar of that building and damaged the structure. The residents were evacuated."

A Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "BFRS were called on the afternoon of March 10, at around 12.46pm to an RTC incident involving a van that had collided with a three-storey block of flats on Jupiter Way, Biggleswade.

"There was one female casualty who was not trapped in the vehicle, and who was self extricated prior to the fire services arrival.

Photo: Ivars Boss.

"The fire service cordoned off the area and made the vehicle safe. A structural engineer and housing association representative were in attendance."

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called to Jupiter Way after receiving reports of a collision at around 12.40pm on March 10.

"An ambulance, rapid response vehicle, ambulance officer, our hazardous area response team and the East Anglian Air Ambulance attended. Crews treated a female patient at the scene before transporting her to Lister Hospital for further assessment and care."

Photo: Ivars Boss.