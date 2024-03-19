A428 near Wyboston closed after acid spill - with overnight resurfacing planned

It’s closed eastbound
By Lynn Hughes
Published 19th Mar 2024, 11:33 GMT
Updated 19th Mar 2024, 14:42 GMT
The road is not expected to reopen until this afternoonThe road is not expected to reopen until this afternoon
The road is not expected to reopen until this afternoon

An acid spill closed the A428 near Wyboston this morning – with National Highways saying it will need to be resurfaced overnight.

The road is closed eastbound between the A1 (near Wyboston) and B1043 (Barford Road Roundabout) due to the spillage of highly corrosive hydrochloric acid from a heavy goods vehicle.

Cambridgeshire Fire Service was called to the scene while National Highways service providers assisted with traffic management and specialist clear up works.

Most Popular

National Highways’ area team has inspected the road surface and say resurfacing will need to take place overnight this evening under a pre-existing planned closure.

Traffic is being diverted via local roads.

Further information is available from National Highways by visiting the www.trafficengland.com website and travel apps, or via the regional twitter feed.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Related topics:National HighwaysTraffic