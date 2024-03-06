Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Biggleswade people are being invited to a scheme to create local energy groups to help battle the climate emergency.

Central Bedfordshire Council is holding a community energy information event in the town on Wednesday, March 27, from 6pm-8pm for residents interested in creating groups to deliver local energy projects. You will find out how you, your group or business can get involved and what support there is to help you become a catalyst for change in tackling the carbon emergency.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The council has teamed up with Community Energy South to support the development of community-led renewable energy projects throughout Central Bedfordshire. Working in partnership they will provide the support and advice necessary to help start renewable energy projects that will benefit communities and work towards reducing carbon emissions and tackling fuel poverty.

Join in the debate to help the climate emergency

During the event Cllr. Tracey Wye, the council’s executive member for sustainability and climate resilience will explain how the initiative fits within the council’s sustainability plan. There will also be an opportunity to talk with individuals from established community energy groups already operating in the area.

The event is aimed at groups and individuals in the Biggleswade, Potton, Stotfold, Fairfield, River Ivel area, and all the surrounding parishes.

Community energy projects are initiatives led by local communities, with an emphasis on community ownership, leadership or control, where the community benefits.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They can include things like wind turbines or solar farms that have been set up by local people or aim to benefit the community, community groups offering energy advice to people in their neighbourhood, green tariff switches and car sharing clubs.

A spokesman for the council said: “We need to meet with people, and groups, in the River Ivel area who aspire to be catalysts of change and are interested, or involved in renewable energy and energy advice in their local area.

“During the evening, we will discuss how we can collectively address the challenges posed by climate change as we strive to place our communities at the heart of change, forging a path towards a more sustainable and resilient future.”

The event is being held at The Weatherley Centre, Eagle Farm Road, Biggleswade.