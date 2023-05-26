Find out more about Arlesey’s new relief road at drop in session next week

An artist impression showing how the first phase of the relief road connects Arlesey High Street to the A507

A drop in session about Arlesey’s relief road is being held on May 30.

Work on the road started in the Spring of 2022 and is expected to take around 18 months.

But residents interested in an update on the project can meet the project and construction team at Arlesey Village Hall next week.

Local artist Wendy Briggs will also be there to talk about the design of public art to be installed as part of the scheme.

The relief road is a 1.km eastern section between the A507 and the High Street to support the infrastructure for the planned housing development at Chase Farm.

It will move through traffic from the busy High Street onto the new road, helping to ease congestion in a notorious bottleneck and reduce journey times for road users heading to the A507 as part of their commute or road trip.

A new signalised junction will be created where the road connects to the High Street.

Where the road connects to the A507, a new roundabout will be built.

It will also offer access to council-owned land known as Chase Farm which will bring forward 950 new homes, community facilities and commercial development.

There will be cycleways and footways alongside the carriageway and a new foot, cycle and equestrian bridge over the busy A507, connecting Arlesey with Etonbury Woods and beyond.

The bridge will also include a tree canopy height viewing platform for people to enjoy the wildlife from a new perspective.

Work is continuing on the new junction to connect the road to Arlesey High Street and Goodwin Drive, including utilities and changing the road layout.

This complex work requires three-way traffic lights on the High Street until the end of June.

There will also be some weekend closures of the High Street between Goodwin Drive and House Lane for the next two weekends and the first two weekends in July. These weekend closures will be from 8am on Saturday until 8pm on Sunday.