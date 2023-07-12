Hedgehog highways and bug hotels included at housebuilder's new Langford development

A new development in Langford is including hedgehog highways and bug hotels to encourage wildlife.

Crest Nicholson says its Lewin Park development has been designed to reflect the surrounding natural environment, including a range of initiatives to protect and encourage wildlife.

Hedgehog highways enable wildlife to roam safely and freely, whilst bug hotels provide a safe haven for insects. Other initiatives including hedgerow and tree planting and the provision of insect-loving plants such as lavender to encourage bugs and bees.

Lewin Park

The new development will offer a range of three to five bedroom homes. Ready to reserve now, residents are expected to be welcomed from the end of May.

Charlie Joseph, sales and marketing directo r, said: “We’re excited to launch our new development Lewin Park, which makes the most of the surrounding Bedfordshire countryside and its village location. As part of Crest Nicholson’s sustainability strategy, we have created bug hotels and hedgehog highways as well as wildlife-friendly plants, all of which can play a huge part in helping us to make a positive impact on the local biodiversity.

“Interest in Lewin Park has been high ahead of the launch, so we’d recommend anyone interested get in touch with our friendly sales team as soon as possible to visit the brand new show home, so you can be one of the first to secure your plot here.”

