Potton litter pickers filled more than 50 bags with rubbish when they took to the streets of the town on Saturday.

The event was organised by Potton Town Council who are now appealing for anyone who took part and has pictures, to submit them for consideration for the council’s next newsletter. The Potton Annual Town Meeting is to be held on Tuesday 27 March at 7pm at The Pavilion, Mill Lane, Potton.

Residents are welcome.