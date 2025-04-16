Mystery smell in village of Fairfield investigated by pollution team
If you have, the council wants to hear from you. Central Bedfordshire Council is leading an investigation and villagers are asked to report their findings.
The cause of the smell is currently unknown.
Fairfield Parish Council stated: "We need your help to get rid of the smell that has recently been pervading Fairfield, and it seems to be ongoing. When you notice the smell, please complete a diary sheet and email it to [email protected].
"Diary sheets can be downloaded here or printed copies are available at the Community Hall."
A Central Bedfordshire Council spokeswoman, said: “Our pollution team are aware of this and are currently undertaking an investigation into what is causing it.
"Residents wanting to report the smell can do so on our website.”
