Mystery smell in village of Fairfield investigated by pollution team

By Jo Robinson
Published 16th Apr 2025, 09:18 BST
Fairfield village. Image: Google Maps.Fairfield village. Image: Google Maps.
Fairfield village. Image: Google Maps.
Have you smelled a mystery odour that has been lingering in the village of Fairfield?

If you have, the council wants to hear from you. Central Bedfordshire Council is leading an investigation and villagers are asked to report their findings.

The cause of the smell is currently unknown.

Fairfield Parish Council stated: "We need your help to get rid of the smell that has recently been pervading Fairfield, and it seems to be ongoing. When you notice the smell, please complete a diary sheet and email it to [email protected].

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Diary sheets can be downloaded here or printed copies are available at the Community Hall."

A Central Bedfordshire Council spokeswoman, said: “Our pollution team are aware of this and are currently undertaking an investigation into what is causing it.

"Residents wanting to report the smell can do so on our website.”

> Have you experienced the mystery smell? Email [email protected] or log in to our Your World portal and tell us more.

Related topics:Central Bedfordshire CouncilResidentsEmail

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice