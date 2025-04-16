Fairfield village. Image: Google Maps.

Have you smelled a mystery odour that has been lingering in the village of Fairfield?

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you have, the council wants to hear from you. Central Bedfordshire Council is leading an investigation and villagers are asked to report their findings.

The cause of the smell is currently unknown.

Fairfield Parish Council stated: "We need your help to get rid of the smell that has recently been pervading Fairfield, and it seems to be ongoing. When you notice the smell, please complete a diary sheet and email it to [email protected].

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Diary sheets can be downloaded here or printed copies are available at the Community Hall."

A Central Bedfordshire Council spokeswoman, said: “Our pollution team are aware of this and are currently undertaking an investigation into what is causing it.

"Residents wanting to report the smell can do so on our website.”

> Have you experienced the mystery smell? Email [email protected] or log in to our Your World portal and tell us more.