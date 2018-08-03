Potton plans are withdrawn

Struggling to keep up to date with the major planning applications currently hitting Chronicle Country?

Welcome to our column of what’s planned, what’s been approved and what’s heading down the pipeline in the area.

Campaigners are celebrating after an application for 170 houses on land north of Sandy Road, Potton has been withdrawn.

In May, it was revealed how despite the plot not being considered suitable for CBC’s Local Plan, the developer had still put in for planning application for this area.

The applicant had previously applied for 186 houses on the same plot last year and withdrew the application then.

Independent councillor, Adam Zerny said: “I am delighted the application has been withdrawn. There was huge local opposition to this huge development and I suspect it would have been turned down”

In the pipeline:

> Up to 228 homes on land to the north of Sunderland Road, Sandy.

> Land at Bonds Lane and Foundry Lane Biggleswade, 50 residential apartments.

> Loft Farm and west of Church Street, Langford, Outline planning application for up to 95 dwellings.

> Land west of Hitchin Road, Shefford, Outline application for up to 150 homes.

> Land to the south of Arlesey Road, Stotfold, 161 dwellings.

> Land between 21 and 39 Thorncote Road Northill, outline plan for 10 new dwellings.

> Land east of Baden Powell Way, Biggleswade, full planning bid for 240 homes plus outline plans for a further 1,260 dwellings

Total seeking planning permission so far in July – 2,194.

The total of approved homes and outline plans for June is 982. The total approved for July is 28