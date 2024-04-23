The meeting will be at The Roundabout Club - Google Maps

Developers with plans for a solar farm in Sandy will be holding a public consulation next week.

Renewable Connections propose plans for a solar farm at Lowfield Farm, Sandy, and will be holding the consultation on Roundabout Club, Bedford Road, on Tuesday, April 30 between 3pm-7pm.

The event aims to provide information about the early-stage proposals, answer questions and to receive feedback from residents, businesses and community representatives.

Renewable Connections has stated that all comments received will be taken into consideration and incorporated into the scheme, where appropriate, for the formal planning application ready for submission later this year. All interested parties are encouraged to attend. and how they can provide feedback.

A spokesman for Sandy Town Council said Renewable Connections will also be writing to residents and businesses within the vicinity of the site, inviting them to attend the consultation and outlining details about the proposed solar farm