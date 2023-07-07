The Country Fayre and Music Festival formally known as ‘Busk til Dusk’ is back next month and promises to be bigger and better than ever.

The event organised by big-hearted hospice volunteers takes place on Saturday, August 5 from noon until 9pm in the field behind Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice in Moggerhanger.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The action-packed day will feature a variety of traditional children’s rides and games, stalls including craft and artisan, plants and nearly new and vintage clothes, an animal encounter, fire engine, face painting, refreshments and more.

Sue Ryder St John's Hospice Supporters, the volunteer committee behind the community event

There will also be live music from nine bands, including jazz, blues, and a choir to help keep the crowds entertained from opening until close.

In addition, an onsite wellbeing tent including activities like yoga, and pilates, and a variety of relaxing treatments from hand massages to back massages will provide a place to relax and recoup.

Plus, there will be the chance to win an amazing free weekend hire of a brand new mini from Group 1 Automotive in Bedford, and other incredible prizes including £250 cash and spa days in the raffle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tickets cost just £5 for adults and £3 for children aged five to 16 years. Under 5s go free. Funds raised from the day will go towards helping the hospice continue to provide expert and compassionate palliative care and bereavement support.

The last festival took place in 2019, raising £24,000 for Sue Ryder. This year the volunteer committee behind the community event hope to top this fundraising target, helping the charity to provide more care to more people.

Fiona Benson from the Sue Ryder St John’s hospice supporters said: “We’re thrilled to be bringing a fun-filled family friendly festival back to Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice. With so much planned for the day from traditional swing boats and coconut shy to reptiles and minibeasts; exquisite art stalls, plus plenty of delicious food, a licensed bar and great live music to keep you entertained, there really is something for everyone!

“A special thanks to the HM Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire Susan Lousada who will be opening the event and to all the Bedfordshire businesses who have signed up to support us. We’re really looking forward to welcoming lots of people through the gates for what promises to be a spectacular event while helping to raise vital funds so that our much-loved hospice can continue to be there when it matters.”

Tickets can be bought online in advance online here.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gates open from noon until 9pm at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice, Moggerhanger, Bedford, MK44 3RJ. Free onsite parking is available.

To keep up to date with details of the event follow the Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice Supporters Group on Facebook SJHS2023

To find out more about Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice go to: www.sueryder.org/stjohns