Ferocious car fire closes A1 Southbound near Biggleswade

A car fire closed the A1 Southbound on Monday night (October 25) as a vehicle burst into flames and was damaged beyond repair.

Crews from Biggleswade, Shefford and Baldock rushed to the scene to extinguish the flames after receiving a call at around 11.30pm.

The road was closed off to ensure the safety of the emergency services, who were able to extinguish the blaze quickly.

A Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said: "On Monday, at around 11.30pm, crews from Biggleswade were called to a car fire on the A1 Southbound towards Baldock.

"The car was 100 per cent damaged by fire. Firefighters used breathing apparatus and a hose reel to extinguish the fire."

Biggleswade Community Fire Station commented on Facebook: "The road was closed to ensure crew safety and the fire was quickly extinguished.

"After the fire was extinguished the crews assisted the police and highways agency to get the road open again."

A Bedfordshire Police spokesman said: "We were called at 11.35pm on Monday to reports of a car on fire on the A1 southbound near Biggleswade.