Fifth year running for compassionate Broom couple’s charity Christmas light display

A charity Christmas lights extravaganza has returned to Broom in aid of the Sue Ryder hospice this year.

Compassionate couple Anna and Paul Nicholas have rigged up their ever-popular Christmas light display for the fifth year running, to raise money for St John’s Hospice in Moggerhanger.

The festive fundraiser on 93 High Street, will be open each evening from 5pm to 7.30pm from now until December 24 in support of Sue Ryder.

Families can take a look around Santa's grotto.

Visitors to the light spectacle will be met by falling snow as they enter the magical Winter Wonderland featuring over half a million LED lights. And, new for this year, is a gingerbread house, Santa’s workshop spanning the garden decking, and a large twinkling arch to wow the crowds.

Families are also invited to spot the three brand new inflatable gonks (Scandinavian gnome-like creatures), enjoy some Christmas colouring, and take part in a festive garden trail.

There will also be a raffle with festive prizes from local businesses.

Anne said: “It’s become a passion of ours now, something we look forward to each year, and we couldn’t think of a better cause to support. So many people we speak to have been touch by care Sue Ryder provides in some way.

A dazzling gothic-style tunnel is set to wow the crowds.

“A big thank you to Charles Whitbread and The High Sherrif of Bedfordshire, Russell Beard, who officially opened our Christmas lights display at a private event last month. Our thanks also go out to the Bedfordshire businesses who have generously donated items for our charity our raffle and to the community for continuing to get behind us and our lunatic lights.”

Last year, the pair raised more than £10,500 for the hospice charity, taking their overall total over the years to £26,400.