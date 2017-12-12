Find new friends with the Oddfellows

Oddfellows are bringing warmth and laughter to the community this winter and throughout next year with a host of social events.

The group in Bedfordshire are inviting people to join them for some social time and fun.

Marilyn Saunders, district development officer for the Oddfellows, said: “We’re helping people to forge new friendships, particularly ahead of the Christmas and winter period which can be such a divisive time for many people. On one hand there are those who feel well connected and happy whilst others can become isolated and sad during this time. Our events provide the perfect opportunity for people to forge new friendships in a really easy, relaxed way.”

Events are open to everyone and include a carol service at All Saints Church, Old Warden Road, Southill, on Sunday, December 17, at 4pm.

An Indian meal is being held at the Grand India Restaurant in Bedford, on Tuesday, January 23, at 7.30pm. The cost is £10 and booking is essential.

The Bedford group meet every third Tuesday of the month in Wootton and welcome new members.

Marilyn added: “Our members regularly get together to enjoy social events such as talks, trips out, lunches, coffee mornings and evening get togethers.”

Contact Ailie Redman on 01234 768914 or email ailie.redman@oddfellows.co.uk and visit www.oddfellows.co.uk