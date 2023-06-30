Fire crews likely to be at blaze industrial area in Biggleswade "into the evening"

Pictured: Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue service

People are asked to stay away from an industrial area in Biggleswade while firefighters tackle a blaze.

Firefighters from both Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire are currently in attendance at a commercial fire near Montgomery Way in Biggleswade and have asked people to avoid the area until further notice.

An emergency call was made at around 12.47pm about a fire at a plant and machinery hire building. The cause is currently unknown.

But at around 5.10pm the fire service tweeted: “We are still on scene at the incident in #Biggleswade and are likely to remain on scene into this evening. Steady progress is being made and crews are continuing to work to extinguish the fire.”