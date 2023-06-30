News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down

Fire crews likely to be at blaze industrial area in Biggleswade "into the evening"

The fire service is dealing with a blaze
By The Newsroom
Published 30th Jun 2023, 14:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 17:18 BST
Pictured: Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue servicePictured: Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue service
Pictured: Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue service

People are asked to stay away from an industrial area in Biggleswade while firefighters tackle a blaze.

Firefighters from both Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire are currently in attendance at a commercial fire near Montgomery Way in Biggleswade and have asked people to avoid the area until further notice.

An emergency call was made at around 12.47pm about a fire at a plant and machinery hire building. The cause is currently unknown.

But at around 5.10pm the fire service tweeted: “We are still on scene at the incident in #Biggleswade and are likely to remain on scene into this evening. Steady progress is being made and crews are continuing to work to extinguish the fire.”

Most Popular

This is a developing story and we will update this as more information emerges.

Related topics:BiggleswadePeopleHertfordshire