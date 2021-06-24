Firefighter rescues mobility scooter after it falls into River Ivel near Biggleswade

It was water rather than flames for a firefighter to deal with when crews were called to rescue a mobility scooter from the River Ivel.

On Wednesday (June 23) at 2.15pm a crew member retrieved the mobility equipment after it had splashed into the river near Stanford Road, Shefford.

The mobility scooter was returned successfully and the fire service took the opportunity to remind the public that it doesn't just fight flames.

Fire and Rescue news.

Posting on social media, Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service stated: "We've assisted a member of the public with retrieving a mobility scooter that had fallen into a river in #Shefford this afternoon. Crews committed a firefighter to the water in water PPE to assist with retrieval of the mobility equipment #NotJustFires #AllCallsStartWithControl."