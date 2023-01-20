Firefighters rescue trapped dog after it fell through an icy pond in Arlesey
‘Winter is especially dangerous' say firefighters
A lucky dog was rescued after falling through ice on a frozen pond.
The dog had jumped into the pond in Arlesey while being walked by its owner this morning (January 20) – but became trapped after falling through the ice.
Thankfully firefighters from Shefford were able to rescue the dog, which was returned safe and sound to its owner.
The crew said: "We were able to locate the incident today as the owner used what3words to give us their location. Winter is especially dangerous because of the temptation to play on ice formed over open water, rivers or canals. It's risky for everyone, but both children and pets are especially at risk, as well as adults who might attempt to rescue them."
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 10.17 Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to a body of water known as Lower Water in Arlesey by a dog walker whose dog had jumped into the pond and had become trapped when it fell through the ice. Due to its rural location the crew had to park and walk to the pond. One firefighter wearing water safe PPE was deployed to rescue the dog from the water.”