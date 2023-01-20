A lucky dog was rescued after falling through ice on a frozen pond.

The dog had jumped into the pond in Arlesey while being walked by its owner this morning (January 20) – but became trapped after falling through the ice.

Thankfully firefighters from Shefford were able to rescue the dog, which was returned safe and sound to its owner.

The cold canine is rescued from the water. Image: Shefford Community Fire Station.

The crew said: "We were able to locate the incident today as the owner used what3words to give us their location. Winter is especially dangerous because of the temptation to play on ice formed over open water, rivers or canals. It's risky for everyone, but both children and pets are especially at risk, as well as adults who might attempt to rescue them."