Firefighters rescued two people after a car crashed into a river in Henlow.

They were called to the scene on Saturday (April 1) to reports that a car had gone into the river – and helped the driver and a passer by who had courageously jumped in the water to help.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "We were called at around 18.09pm on Saturday to reports of an RTC involving one car which had travelled into the water on Bridge End Road, Henlow, near to Arlesey train station.”

Fire crews with the car. Image: Biggleswade Community Fire Station.