Firefighters save Stanford pub's kitchen from going up in flames
Crews tackled the blaze at The Green Man
Firefighters saved a pub kitchen from going up in flames as they doused a tumble dryer fire in Stanford.
Crews from Shefford and Biggleswade were called to the blaze at The Green Man at 3.30am this morning (February 1). Luckily, no one was hurt and the firefighters left the scene at 4.36am.
Shefford Community Fire Station stated: "The fire started in a tumble dryer and luckily for the pub there wasn’t to much damage caused. We extinguished the fire using a hose reel and used our positive pressure ventilation fan to clear the smoke from the building."
Issuing advice for residents, the station added: "Don’t leave dryers unattended when in use; don’t use dryers overnight, when in bed; only put clothing in the dryer; regularly clean filters and remove build-up of lint; don’t overload dryers; don’t dry large bulky items or trainers; don’t put drenched clothing in dryers, wring/spin first; ensure ducting is clear and free of build-up; ensure external vent is clear and unobstructed; ensure your property has working smoke alarms."