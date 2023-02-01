Firefighters saved a pub kitchen from going up in flames as they doused a tumble dryer fire in Stanford.

Crews from Shefford and Biggleswade were called to the blaze at The Green Man at 3.30am this morning (February 1). Luckily, no one was hurt and the firefighters left the scene at 4.36am.

Shefford Community Fire Station stated: "The fire started in a tumble dryer and luckily for the pub there wasn’t to much damage caused. We extinguished the fire using a hose reel and used our positive pressure ventilation fan to clear the smoke from the building."

A fire engine at The Green Man, and right, the tumble dryer. Image: Shefford Community Fire Station.