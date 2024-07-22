Firefighters stop flames spreading from blazing rubbish pile in Everton

By Jo Robinson
Published 22nd Jul 2024, 12:04 BST
Firefighters stopped a blaze from threatening local wildlife, after a pile of rubbish caught fire in Everton.

A crew from Sandy was called to Church End at 8.36pm on Sunday, July 14, as flames were already engulfing the nearby area.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service stated: "A large rubbish fire was spreading to trees in Church End, Everton. Firefighters used a hose reel to extinguish the fire and a thermal imaging camera to check for hot spots. The cause of the fire was accidental."

