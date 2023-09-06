People are being asked to keep doors and windows closed - Photo: Sandy Community Emergency Response

People in the Sandy area are being warned to keep doors and windows closed as firefighters tackle a commercial fire.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue service has issue a warning as they tackle the blaze at a large commercial building in Stockton End, Sandy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A fire service spokesman said: “There is a large amount of smoke being generated therefore we advise you to keep windows and doors closed.

"We are currently in attendance at a large commercial building (20x100m) in Stockton End, Sandy that is 100% on fire. The first call to fire control was at 13.07.

“In attendance are crews from Bedford (including an arial platform), Kempston, Sandy, Shefford, Leighton Buzzard, water carriers from Toddington and Cambridgeshire, plus support from Hertfordshire.

“We have issued a warning for local residents to keep windows and doors closed and to remind people to stay away from the area.”