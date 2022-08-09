Firefighters tackle blaze in Henlow field - and urge people to take extra care after spate of outdoor fires

Firefighters rushed to Bridge End Road after 5pm to tackle a blaze caused by burning vegetation and wood waste.

The flames took one hour to put out and crews are warning residents to remember how quickly field fires can spread.

A Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "We were called out yesterday (August 8) at 17:07 to a field fire on Bridge End Road, Henlow.

"An appliance from Biggleswade attended the incident. Crews worked quickly to extinguish the small pile of vegetation and wood waste that was on fire using a hose reel and stack drags."

Biggleswade Community Fire Station posted on social media: "Pictures show crews fighting a deep seated fire at Henlow Bridge Lakes that took an hour to bring under control."

Bedfordshire Fire & Rescue has urged people to take extra care as the temperatures rise.

The fire in Henlow. Image: Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Posting on Twitter yesterday they said: “What a day, very busy with repeat calls to numerous fires outside so unfortunately unable to keep twitter up to date - cannot emphasise enough to avoid having bonfires/BBQs as its tinder dry out there and temperatures are due to soar again throughout the week.”