Fishing event set to take place in Lower Caldecote to help improve men's mental health

A men’s peer support group is set to launch a new group for men to discuss their mental health whilst fishing.

For Men To Talk is set to hold its first For Men To Talk and Fish event at Manor Farm Lakes in Lower Caldecote, on Saturday, July 8 from 1pm to 3pm.

For Men To Talk founder Luke Newman explained: “Fishing offers a unique blend of relaxation, adventure and connection with nature. We recognise that some men don’t like to fish alone, so what better way to talk about you feelings, by doing something equally great for your mental health at the same time.”

The day will be hosted by a fully qualified facilitator and level 2 angling coach. He has up-to-date first aid, safeguarding and is DBS checked. And he also has over 30 years of angling experience supporting those with mental health illnesses. The facilitator would also provide fishing tackle and bait.

The event requires eight men at a cost of £20 each and they must have a rod licence to fish before the event. The rod licence costs either £6.60 for one day, £13.20 for eight days and £33 for one year.

All payments must be paid two weeks before the planned date to secure a space. Please contact Luke Newman on 07709 446480 or [email protected] for further information.

