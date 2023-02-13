For Men To Talk meetings expand to Sandy as peer support group marks third anniversary

A men’s peer support group is expanding into Sandy as it marks its third anniversary.

Originally established in Biggleswade, ‘For Men To Talk’ is a Community Interest Company started by Luke Newman in December 2019 and is a chance for men suffering with a mental health illness, such as anxiety, grief and depression to discuss how they are feeling with others.

The new ‘For Men To Talk’ Sandy meeting will occur every third Monday at the Roundabout Club, starting at 6pm.

'For Men To Talk' attendees on their monthly 'Walk and Talk' around the Green Wheel in Biggleswade.

And Luke, who grew up in Sandy, is delighted to be bringing the meetings back home.

He already hosts meetings at The Crown Hotel, Wetherspoon, in Biggleswade, St.Neots Golf Club, Gamlingay Eco Hub, as well as weekly virtual meetings.

He said: "For Men To Talk continues to expand. Offering a new group in Sandy brings the total amount of meetings to 124 in 2023. That's 124 opportunities for men to discuss their mental health. The new Victory Suite at the Roundabout Club is an ideal venue for us."

A spokesperson added: "The Roundabout Club is open to community groups, especially in our new function suite, and we are delighted to welcome the attendees of 'For Men To Talk' and we know that in today's challenges this is vital for men to find a platform to talk."

As well as the physical meetings, the group also hold weekly virtual meetings via zoom and a monthly 'Walk and Talk' around the Green Wheel in Biggleswade.

With the meetings going from strength to strength, Luke is now looking to expand the brand of ‘For Men To Talk’ and launch in other villages, towns or cities throughout the country.

"Over the last three years, we are showing that there is a huge requirement for mens peer support groups and now seems the ideal time to allow facilitators to take the concept to their own local cafes or halls throughout the country," said Luke.

"I would like to give the opportunity for a mental health advocate to become a peer support facilitator and be able to help more men."