Gas leak in Clifton caused three houses to be evacuated
'A gas main was struck by a car and venting off gas on Broad Street'
Residents had to be evacuated from three houses after a car struck a gas main in Clifton.
On Monday (October 11) a vehicle hit a gas main in Broad Street causing a leak, meaning nearby residents had to leave their homes that night for safety.
The fire service rushed to the scene before the gas board arrived to take control, and the road was reopened at around 3.30am on Tuesday morning.
A Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue spokeswoman, said: "On Monday (October 11) at around 10.31pm, a gas main was struck by a car and venting off gas on Broad Street, Clifton.
"Two appliances were mobilised from Shefford and Sandy. Three properties were evacuated. Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue left the incident with the gas board. The road was closed and reported reopen at around 3.30am."