Gas leak in Clifton caused three houses to be evacuated

Residents had to be evacuated from three houses after a car struck a gas main in Clifton.

On Monday (October 11) a vehicle hit a gas main in Broad Street causing a leak, meaning nearby residents had to leave their homes that night for safety.

The fire service rushed to the scene before the gas board arrived to take control, and the road was reopened at around 3.30am on Tuesday morning.

A Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue spokeswoman, said: "On Monday (October 11) at around 10.31pm, a gas main was struck by a car and venting off gas on Broad Street, Clifton.