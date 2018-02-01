Mascot Ethan’s Hatters joy

Mad hatters fan Ethan Martin got a special treat on Tuesday when he took to the field as a mascot for Luton Town.

The community in Stotfold is rallying around the 6-year-old after a cancer in his brain returned last month, just days after being declared cancer free.

So far more than £3,600 has been raised for specialist medical treatment and to provide trips out for Ethan, his brothers Brandon, 10 and Jack, two, along with mum Hannah Cowlishaw and step dad, Henry Matthews.

>To find out how you can get involved, go to https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/tracy-morris-2?utm_id=102&utm_term=bkg56dn2k