News you can trust since 1891

Heroic firefighters rescue pensioner after car skids on mud and crashes into six foot ditch in Ashwell

Warning to be careful in wet and icy conditions

By Jo Robinson
5 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Dec 2022, 1:15pm

Heroic firefighters rescued at 74-year-old pensioner who was trapped in her car after it crashed into a ditch in Ashwell.

Crews from Biggleswade, Sandy and Kempston were called on Sunday (December 4) after the woman's car skidded on mud and landed in a large ditch above a stream on Northfield Road. The firefighters worked with the ambulance and police to rescue the driver, who suffered slight injuries.

A Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "We were called out on Sunday night at 10.04pm to an incident involving a person trapped in their vehicle. A car fell into a six foot ditch, and crews worked quickly to remove the 74-year-old female from the vehicle using Lukas equipment, turfors and a triple extension ladder. The female was in left in care of the ambulance service."

The scene of the incident. Image: Biggleswade Community Fire Station.
Most Popular

Biggleswade Community Fire Station stated: "Please be careful driving on roads in wet and icy conditions, especially now the cold weather is upon us."

BiggleswadeKempston