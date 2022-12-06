Heroic firefighters rescue pensioner after car skids on mud and crashes into six foot ditch in Ashwell
Warning to be careful in wet and icy conditions
Heroic firefighters rescued at 74-year-old pensioner who was trapped in her car after it crashed into a ditch in Ashwell.
Crews from Biggleswade, Sandy and Kempston were called on Sunday (December 4) after the woman's car skidded on mud and landed in a large ditch above a stream on Northfield Road. The firefighters worked with the ambulance and police to rescue the driver, who suffered slight injuries.
A Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "We were called out on Sunday night at 10.04pm to an incident involving a person trapped in their vehicle. A car fell into a six foot ditch, and crews worked quickly to remove the 74-year-old female from the vehicle using Lukas equipment, turfors and a triple extension ladder. The female was in left in care of the ambulance service."
Biggleswade Community Fire Station stated: "Please be careful driving on roads in wet and icy conditions, especially now the cold weather is upon us."