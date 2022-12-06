Heroic firefighters rescue pensioner after car skids on mud and crashes into six foot ditch in Ashwell

Heroic firefighters rescued at 74-year-old pensioner who was trapped in her car after it crashed into a ditch in Ashwell.

Crews from Biggleswade, Sandy and Kempston were called on Sunday (December 4) after the woman's car skidded on mud and landed in a large ditch above a stream on Northfield Road. The firefighters worked with the ambulance and police to rescue the driver, who suffered slight injuries.

A Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "We were called out on Sunday night at 10.04pm to an incident involving a person trapped in their vehicle. A car fell into a six foot ditch, and crews worked quickly to remove the 74-year-old female from the vehicle using Lukas equipment, turfors and a triple extension ladder. The female was in left in care of the ambulance service."

The scene of the incident. Image: Biggleswade Community Fire Station.