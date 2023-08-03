Housebuilder gives away free play packs to encourage Stotfold youngsters to ‘please play here’

A housebuilder in Stotfold is launching a special initiative encouraging children to play outside more. Redrow South Midlands is offering free play packs at its Ivel Gardens on Astwick Road, for a limited time during the summer holidays.

The packs, which are designed to inspire youngsters to play more and encourage residents to connect with each other, include a seed bomb, wildflower seeds, a colouring pad and pencils.

Andrew Newman, sales director at Redrow South Midlands, said: “We’re thrilled to be offering these packs for children to enjoy this summer. Here at Redrow South Midlands, all of our developments are thoughtfully designed to be as play-friendly as possible, with wider streets and cul-de-sacs. With green spaces and playgrounds on site, this really is the ideal place for children to grow, learn and explore.

Redrow South Midlands is encouraging local children to 'please play here'

“We’re proud to be setting the standard for other developers in prioritising children’s need for outdoor play and look forward to welcoming playmakers of all ages to pick up their packs – with limited numbers available, we’d encourage anyone interested to be quick to avoid disappointment!”

Placemaking and the concept of play is a key priority at all Redrow developments, with designated open spaces, play-on-the-way spaces and multi-functional green corridors to encourage resident interaction and promote a better way to live.