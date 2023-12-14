Housebuilder spreads Christmas cheer with donation to Biggleswade's Preen CIC foodbank

“Foodbanks in the UK are under immense pressure right now”

Housebuilder Crest Nicholson is supporting Preen CIC this festive season on behalf of the community at its Lewin Park development, in Langford, Bedfordshire.

The housebuilder has set up a donation point at its Lewin Park sales suite enabling site teams, residents, and visitors to donate essential items to help people over Christmas.

People are donating festive food such as mince pies and tinned vegetables alongside much needed staples including soup, tea, coffee, long-life milk, and hygiene products. In addition to enabling families to enjoy a Christmas Day meal, the donation will ensure the Preen CIC is stocked with a range of items throughout the festive season and into January when supplies are typically lower.

Charlie Joseph, Sales and Marketing Director at Crest Nicholson Chiltern, said: “We’re proud to partner with Preen CIC to help them provide vital support to those in our community who are facing hardship this winter. With an uptick in the number of people, including children, requiring packages of food and other essentials, foodbanks in the UK are under immense pressure right now.

“At Crest Nicholson, we’re about more than just building homes and are committed to helping the wider community in Langford and the surrounding areas. We hope that these donations can provide peace and comfort for those struggling this Christmas and ensure that everyone in Langford can enjoy Christmas with friends and family without worry.”

Simon Lewis at Preen CIC Foodbank, added: “We are thankful to Crest Nicholson for their support for our foodbank, which will help us provide nutritionally balanced food and essential items for those experiencing financial hardship across Biggleswade and the surrounding areas.

“Our services make a difference to so many families and the donation means we can continue to offer support, and spread some much-needed Christmas cheer, to those who need it.”

If you would like to donate too, our Lewin Park sales suite is open Friday to Monday 10am until 5pm and we are extremely grateful for any supplies from residents and visitors.