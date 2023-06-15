An open event is being held in Biggleswade to promote mental health support available across the town – and for service users and carers to help design further changes to care.

The NHS and partners from charities and community groups that offer help for people from across the town are hosting the event to provide an overview of the range of different support available.

The event will also be an opportunity hear about changes already made to community mental health care, including daily triage meetings where ELFT and other community organisations discuss how to best support people.

Help hands: Help improve mental health care in Biggleswade

Looking After Your Mental Health & Wellbeing in Biggleswade will be held from 10am to 3pm on Tuesday, July 18 at St Andrew’s Church Hall, 45 Shortmead Street.

It is open to anyone who has accessed mental health services in the town or who is interested in mental health care.

The event is being organised by East London NHS Foundation Trust (ELFT), which provides NHS mental health services in Biggleswade.

Service users, carers and other members of the public who take part on the day will also be asked for their advice and guidance on further changes to care, including the language used by services in correspondence and face-to-face care.

The event is part of the Trust’s community mental health transformation programme.

The programme is developing new ways of bringing together primary and secondary care with social care, other local authority services, our third sector and local communities to support people with severe mental health problems, including complex emotional needs associated with a diagnosis of ‘personality disorder’ and disordered eating.

“This entire programme is about co-production with every step shaped by service users and carers working in equal partnership with health professionals,” said Patrick Moore, transformation lead and service manager for Mental Health Services in Central Bedfordshire.

Guests are asked to pre-book in advance to secure a place using this EventBrite registration page. A buffet lunch will be provided - please advise of any dietary requirements when booking.