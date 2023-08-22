Students from an Arlesey school had the opportunity to pitch project ideas to a professional panel as part of a four-day work experience challenge.

The teenagers, aged 15 to 18, were part of a group of 30 from Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire, who spent their time learning about different roles and responsibilities at construction and fit-out company Willmott Dixon.

After being split into teams, they were asked to design and market a community hub, including having to produce a cost plan that kept within the budget.

Willmott Dixon's Natalie Sidey, front, with work experience students

The hub challenge was led by Natalie Sidey, social value manager at the organisation based in Hitchin, and involved students from schools including Etonbury Academy.

Natalie said: “We wanted the teenagers to have an interactive week as well as having the opportunity to talk to various people within Willmott Dixon to help them understand what it is like in the world of work.

"As well as working on their projects, they spent time developing their social skills, motivating each other and working on their problem-solving skills.”

During the four days the students heard various presentations from employees to help them gain tips and tricks to help them with their project. They were invited to a networking session with 30 Willmott Dixon employees and representatives from the supply chain.

“That event showed the students that it’s okay to approach people and ask questions and become confident in introducing yourself as you never know where an opportunity might present itself for future career progression.

“It showed them that by being brave, they can achieve so much. During the week, we saw their confidence grow and they had no issues when they had to present their projects to the judging panel.”

One student said: “It’s been fantastic working with other students my age, coming up with ideas together and getting out of our comfort zones. This was better than other work experiences where you’re left at the side on your own. I've benefitted from being around other like-minded students and getting the experience.”