Ickwell's new May Queen: Amelia-RoseIckwell's new May Queen: Amelia-Rose
Ickwell's new May Queen: Amelia-Rose

In pictures: Rain can't stop the Ickwell May Day festival

Young dancers smiled as they skipped through the showers!
By Lorraine WoodContributor
Published 8th May 2024, 16:01 BST
Updated 8th May 2024, 16:06 BST

Rain couldn’t stop the fun at this year’s Ickwell May Day festival on Monday.

Just as the procession arrived at Ickwell the rain fell, but the dancers carried on regardless with a slightly curtailed programme.

Outgoing May Queen Tierney crowned the new May Queen Amelia-Rose who was wonderfully well attended by Erin, Holly and Elise and her two page boys Alfred and Sebastian.

The little ones then started the dancing, still smiling as they skipped through the showers.

The May Day committee would like to extend their thanks to all the volunteers and helpers who helped to make the day a success.

Two of the youngsters recite their words under the cover of a brolly

1. Ickwell May Day

Two of the youngsters recite their words under the cover of a brolly

Attendant Elise watches on

2. Ickwell May Day

Attendant Elise watches on

Attendant to the May Queen, Erin.

3. Ickwell May Day

Attendant to the May Queen, Erin.

Attendant Holly

4. Ickwell May Day

Attendant Holly

