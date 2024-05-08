Rain couldn’t stop the fun at this year’s Ickwell May Day festival on Monday.

Just as the procession arrived at Ickwell the rain fell, but the dancers carried on regardless with a slightly curtailed programme.

Outgoing May Queen Tierney crowned the new May Queen Amelia-Rose who was wonderfully well attended by Erin, Holly and Elise and her two page boys Alfred and Sebastian.

The little ones then started the dancing, still smiling as they skipped through the showers.

The May Day committee would like to extend their thanks to all the volunteers and helpers who helped to make the day a success.

Ickwell May Day Two of the youngsters recite their words under the cover of a brolly

Ickwell May Day Attendant Elise watches on

Ickwell May Day Attendant to the May Queen, Erin.