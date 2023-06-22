News you can trust since 1891
Jacqui ready to boost active communities across Central Bedfordshire

Health and wellbeing across Central Bedfordshire has taken a step forward, with the appointment of Everyone Active’s new activity and wellbeing manager.
By Ned PayneContributor
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 15:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 15:18 BST
Jacqui Ryan is Everyone Active’s new activity and wellbeing manager in Central BedfordshireJacqui Ryan is Everyone Active’s new activity and wellbeing manager in Central Bedfordshire
Jacqui Ryan is Everyone Active’s new activity and wellbeing manager in Central Bedfordshire

The leading leisure operator, which runs six leisure centres on behalf of Central Bedfordshire Council, has appointed Jacqui Ryan to help realise the partnership’s multimillion-pound vision to transform the health of residents.

Sites run by Everyone Active in Central Bedfordshire include The Dunstable Centre, Tiddenfoot Leisure Centre, Flitwick Leisure Centre, Saxon Pool and Leisure Centre, Houghton Regis Leisure Centre and Sandy Sports Centre.

Jacqui is urging partners, clubs, schools, voluntary organisations, charities, community groups and local businesses who want to be more active to get in touch.

She said: “The pandemic highlighted the importance of physical activity to mental and social wellbeing and we continue to encourage and address that in 2023.

“I want to focus on how we can all work together to overcome traditional barriers to activity and am very keen to visit existing groups to hear their thoughts.

“I want to get a real flavour of the kind of programmes they will enjoy, in order to promote healthy and happy communities.”

Everyone Active, which operates more than 200 leisure facilities across the country, wants to encourage customers to undertake 30 minutes of activity five times a week, two of which are in centres.

To find out more on how Everyone Active can support an active and healthy lifestyle, please email [email protected]

Everyone Active also runs The Grove Theatre in Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre.

The company took over the running of sites in Central Bedfordshire on April 1, 2023.

Related topics:Central Bedfordshire