Join ramblers for a season of great walking

A tasty and tempting ‘Bakers Dozen’ is the theme for Bedfordshire Ramblers walks over the festive season.

There are outings across the county, including one in Northill, from Saturday, December 23 until Sunday, January 7.

There is a walk for most abilities ranging from a couple of hours to a longish walk of just over four.

All the walks are free and you can just turn up in time for the start.

A lovely village and countryside walk is organised for Wednesday, December 27, starting at 10am from Northill church, SG18 9AA. (OS GR TL149 465) The 3-hour ramble will cover 7 miles. Street parking available near the church. The leader is Derek on 01462 712462.

On the last day of the year there is an opportunity to take on an energetic 8-mile, approximately 3 hours duration, walk starting from Ampthill Park west car park MK45 2GU starting at 10am.

For those who like to start the new year as they mean to go on there are two great walks on January 1. The first starts at 10am from the old road by the recreation ground at Barton-le-Clay MK45 4LD. This 9-mile approximately 4-hour energetic walk is the final part of the North Chilterns Trail and takes in the Barton Hills and Sharpenhoe. Those seeking a less challenging but nevertheless enjoyable and easier paced walk should head to the Dunstable Downs Gateway visitor centre LU6 2GY for a 6-mile circular starting at 10.30am.

Car parking charge applies at the visitor centre which is free for National Trust members.

Over the two weeks in addition to those mentioned there are walks taking place

from Stagsden, Northill, Woburn, Upper Dean, Pegsdon, Woburn Sands and Preston SG4 7U.

All the above walks are circular, starting and finishing at the same place. There is a three-hour walk which is linear on Friday, January 5, starting at 11am from outside the main entrance to Milton Keynes Railway Station and goes in search of a Dragon before finishing at the Milton Keynes Coachway.

Full details of all the walks can be found on www.bedswalkfest.co.uk

Saturday 23rd December

1-00pm Starting from STAGSDEN outside the former Royal George PH

MK43 8SQ OS GR SP981 489 This short 4.5 mile circular will still leave

enough time to finish the Christmas shopping. Street parking.

Leader Rose 07954 784 795.

Tuesday 26th December ....Boxing Day. North Chilterns Trail (part 7)

10-00am LUTON starting from: Warden Hill car park off A6 near Cardinal

Newman School LU2 7AE. OS GR TL086 258. 7 miles approx 3 hours

Warden Hill to Galley Hill. The long & short ways

Leader Andy K 0152 614644.

Wednesday 27th December. Lovely village and countryside walk

10-00 am Starting from NORTHILL Church. SG18 9AA. OS GR TL149 465

Street parking near the church. 7 miles approx 3 hours.

Leader Derek 01462 712462.

Thursday 28th December. Seasonal Ramble around Woburn

10-00am Starting from WOBURN. Free car park opposite St Mary’s Church.

MK17 9PG. OS GR SP 951 331. 6 miles approx 2.5 -3 hours.

Leader Nigel N-M. 01525 374024

Saturday 30th December

1-00pm Starting from UPPER DEAN by the Church PE28 0ND.

OS GR TL047 676. This 5 mile approx 2.5 hours circular takes in the interesting

village of Swineshead. Parking in Eileen Wade Lower School car park or in

High Street.

Leader Stephanie. W 07951 388 028.

Sunday 31st December. Blow away the cobwebs before celebrating new year

10-00am. Starting from AMPTHILL PARK west car park MK45 2GU

OS GR TL 024 382. Energetic walk of 8 miles approx 3.5 hours duration.

Leader Nick M. 07803 125876

Monday 1st January 2018.. North Chilterns Trail - Part 8 The final step

10-00am Starting from Barton-le-Clay. Old Road, near Recreation

Ground MK45 4LD. OS GR TL083 304. Parking on roadside. An attractive

and energetic walk around Barton Hills and Sharpenhoe to set you up for

the day. 9 miles circular approximately 4 hours.

Leader Andy K 01582 614644 or 07879 691893

Monday 1st January

10-30am Starting from Dunstable Downs Gateway Visitor Centre.

LU6 2GY. OS GR TL008195 a 6 mile moderate walk. CP charge [NT free]

Leader Rosemary Hasker 01582 598567 or 07891 425630

Wed 3rd January

10:00 am Starting from Pegsdon. Live and Let Live PH SG5 3JT

OS GR TL121 303. Park at PH only if eating afterwards, otherwise the

layby at TL118 302. 6 mile circular.

Leader Ian 01462 812294 or 07866 389443

Friday 5th January 11 Suburbs Walk

11.00 am Starting from Milton Keynes Central Railway Station main entrance

This 7.5 mile approx 3 hour walk finishes at Milton Keynes Coachway.

If travelling from Bedford Bus Station X5 bus for Milton Keynes departs

10:00am. Parking free at MK Coachway with frequent buses to railway

station including X5 at 10-31am.

Leader: Barry 01234 353704 or 07860 348347 on the day

Saturday 6th January

1-00pm Starting from Woburn Sands Russell Street free car park MK17 8NU

OS GR SP930 358 A delightful 6.5 mile circular of approx 3 hours duration

Leader Rose 07954 784 795

Sunday 7th January.. A Morning and Afternoon walk both different.

10:00 am & 13:45 pm Starting from AMPTHILL PARK West car park

MK45 2GU OS GR TL024 382. Morning walk 7 miles approx 3 hours.

Afternoon walk 5 miles approx 2 hours duration.

Leader both walks Scott P 07983 646490

Sunday 7th January

10-00am Starting from Preston at the Green SG4 7U. OS GRTL180247

for a 6 mile walk approx. 2.5 hours duration.

Leader Paul Habben 07508 092671