Langford Football Club wins grant to help improve facilities and save on heating bills

A grant of £2,000 is helping Langford Football Club to improve its energy efficiency.

The grant from E.ON’s Energising Communities Fund has been used to install double-glazed windows in both the team and officials’ dressing rooms and the club hopes it will now see a direct saving on its heating bills.

Ian Chessum, club secretary, said: “We’re very happy to have received the grant from E.ON to not only help us develop our energy efficiency but also to improve the quality of facilities that we can provide.

“Our premises are currently used for local groups to play football, train and receive coaching by FA qualified coaches as well as for hosting other sporting and non-sporting organisations.

“Installing double-glazed windows will allow us to extend our current services to include hosting junior football matches for local youth football clubs, organising and hosting school holiday soccer camps and offering coaching by qualified staff throughout the year.”

Suzanne Doxey, community relations manager at E.ON, said: “We’re delighted to help Langford Football Club become more energy-efficient and installing double-glazed windows is a brilliant way to do so.

“It’s great that the club is also using this as an opportunity to improve the facilities and services it provides and as such offer more activities and events for local youth football clubs.

“Seeing local community groups, like Langford Football Club, develop their energy efficiency through our Energising Communities Fund, whilst also benefiting its wider community at the same time, is fantastic.”

The E.ON Energising Communities Fund is one of the ways E.ON is supporting homeowners, residents and the wider community to become more energy efficient and to save money on their heating bills.

E.ON’s Energising Communities Fund was launched in 2013 and since then E.ON has given away almost £140,000 to 84 community groups and charities in England, Scotland and Wales through the fund. To find out more about E.ON’s community activities visit eonenergy.com/About-eon/Community