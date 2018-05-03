‘Loopy Festival’ to honour loving Biggleswade dad Luke

A family music festival is being held to celebrate the life of a hardworking Biggleswade man who died in a tragic road accident.

Kind-hearted Luke Emery, of Maunder Avenue, lost his life on April 8 aged just 24, after his car collided with a tree on Potton Road, Gamlingay.

Luke Emery

Now, his family, friends and the Biggleswade community are rallying together to help raise money for Luke’s two young children by holding ‘Loopy Fest’ in his memory this Saturday at the Gardeners Arms.

Luke’s mum, Lesley, remembers his early years spent in Gamlingay. She said: “Luke was born on December 2, 1993, our first of four sons.

“He was a happy little boy - adventurous and always into mischief.

“Luke attended Sunshine Pre-school and was a little star.

“He then moved onto Gamlingay first School, before attending Gamlingay Village College, and by now Luke had his three brothers, Corey, Connor, and Adam. He was so protective of them.

“Luke didn’t dislike school, in fact, he enjoyed sports - athletics especially.

“When it was sports day at school I would shout him around that track and yes, he could hear me!

“I was so proud of him.”

Luke then moved to Stratton Upper School, Biggleswade, and made lots of friends, described as a very likable young man.

However, his parents realised their son was also known as “a bit of a clown” when letters from Stratton Upper started arriving through the door.

Lesley, 47, said: “We started receiving letters from school saying that Luke had been letting off fire crackers on the bus.

“His reply was: ‘Just a bit of fun mum’.

“I was trying so hard to keep a straight face reading the next letter from school: ‘Luke has been seen and named moonying up against the bus window. I wasn’t surprised as it was something Luke would do. He did say it wasn’t him, but we had seen pictures!”

Continuing his love of P.E, Luke then attended college in Hitchin and studied BTEC Sports.

He later worked with his Dad, Mark, 45, and brothers, Corey and Connor at Bulldog Steel Fabrications, enjoying his job and the challenges it gave, and happily singing along to the radio.

And Luke wasn’t shy of a taking on a dare in aid of a good cause.

Lesley said: “I can remember us all being invited to do the Ice Bucket Challenge - Luke thought it was hilarious and said we should all do it together.

“I didn’t think it was funny and they argued about who was going to pour it over me, but it actually was fun - and really cold!

“Luke was challenged a second time and being the joker he was, he did it naked - yes naked - that was Luke.”

The father of two leaves behind his son, Luke, four, to whom his wife, Shannon, is step mum, and the couple’s daughter, Madison, who is going to be two this month.

Shannon, 22, and Luke were married in 2017 and Luke’s parents, his brothers Corey, 22, Connor, 20, and Adam, 14, and the Biggleswade community have all been rallying round to support the young family.

Lesley said: “In 2013 our first grandchild arrived, Luke junior, it was like Luke all over again.

“In 2016 his daughter Madison came, his little princess. He was very proud and loved them both so much.

“We would like to say thank you to all that knew Luke and for being a part of his life. We will love and miss him always. Please come and join us on Saturday, May 5, at ‘Loopy Fest’ to celebrate his life.

“When my son was born he was my ‘Loopy Lou’ - that’s what I always called him!”

Residents are invited to come along to the Gardeners Arms, Potton Road, Biggleswade, to enjoy live music, a barbecue and face painting.

The festival starts at 2pm and lasts until 10.30pm.

Gardeners Arms: 01767 315126

Facebook: Gardeners Arms