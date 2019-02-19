Luton man sentenced to 33 months in prison for stealing cars

A man from Luton has been sentenced to 33 months in jail for the theft of three vehicles from a house in Ickwell.

Adam Meade, 29, of Waller Avenue, was found guilty on Thursday at Luton Crown Court for the offences which took place in the early hours of the morning on 8 March 2018.

At around 3.30am, officers were driving past the house on Caldecote Road and noticed the outside spotlight on, the front door wide open and a backpack left in the driveway.

After speaking to the occupants of the house, they realised that three of their vehicles; a black BMW X3, a white A Class Mercedes and a black Ford Custom transit van were missing along with the keys. An investigation was launched under Operation Axel and Meade was arrested on 28 August after he was linked to the Ickwell burglary via cell site analysis from a phone number which is subscribed to him.

DC Andy Boston said: “Such criminality won’t be tolerated and we are running dedicated operations to target those individuals who think this brazen behaviour in Bedfordshire is acceptable.”