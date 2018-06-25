Mad Hatter’s tea party fun for pupils and guests at Biggleswade school

Pupils at Ivel Valley School enjoyed a fun day organised by Rotary club members and the Sandy and Biggleswade Lions.

In the days leading up to the ‘Kids In’ event, pupils took part in workshops run by Creating Art making props for the day.

The theme was the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party from Alice in Wonderland and a number of striking creations were on show. Biggleswade Rotary and Ivel Rotary Clubs were also among those organising the day.

After having a go at a number of different games including Flying Chickens, Jenga, Mad Hatter Bean Bag game and horse racing, everyone sat down together for lunch. The event finished with a parade of tea pots and other tea party artefacts, and children dressed as characters from the story.

The three clubs of Biggleswade, Biggleswade Ivel and Sandy are working together again to run a technology challenge for year 12 students at Stratton Upper School.

Looking ahead, young people are being invited to take part in the Rotary youth competitions. The theme for Young Writer is ‘My Inspiration’ and for Young Photographer and Young Artist ‘The Beauty of Nature’. Anyone between the ages of 7 and 18 can take part.

Rotary clubs will be approaching schools and other organisations about these and Youth Speaks, Young Musician and Young Chef competitions. Further information on all these is available from David Whitehead on 07929 015591.

Three young people have been selected to attend a week long Rotary Youth Leadership Award course at Grafham Water which takes place at the end of the month.