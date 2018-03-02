Marathon bid in memory of sister-in-law

A man who lost his sister-in-law to an aggressive brain tumour is taking on the challenge of running the London Marathon to raise funds for research into the disease.

Adam Ramadhen, originally from Sandy, has already raised more than £2,000 and is hoping to reach a target of £7,000 for the pioneering charity Brain Tumour Research which funds a network of Centres of Excellence.

Ria Kelly, sister of Adam’s wife, Aissa, died in 2013 aged 31. Ria was just 27 and given only six months to live when she was diagnosed with glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), a high-grade brain tumour in 2009. Over a period of four years, she had brain surgery on two occasions, as well as gruelling radiotherapy and numerous rounds of chemotherapy.

Adam, 31, who now lives in Tonbridge in Kent, and has never run a marathon before said: “I watched Ria fight this cruel disease with true determination. With the odds against her, she still managed to smile every day, be extremely positive and try to bring happiness to all those around her.

“My motivation is simple. If Ria can fight cancer for four years and still smile every single day, I can do her the honour of running 26 miles in her memory and raise money to help to find a cure for this awful disease.”

Adam’s wife Aissa said: “The whole family is supporting Adam in this challenge as we want to raise as much attention and money as possible to help families everywhere who go through the heartache of discovering partners, children, siblings and parents have this cruel disease.”

To make a donation to Brain Tumour Research via Adam’s JustGiving page go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/aramadhen