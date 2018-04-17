Marathon couple from Clifton will step closer to adoption dream

The London Marathon will be a memorable experience for a Clifton couple as they make the final steps towards adopting a child.

Adam and Alex Mason are running the marathon on Sunday, April 22, to raise money for The Children’s Society, the charity he was adopted through as a baby. Soon after race day, they will find out if their dream to become adoptive parents will turn into a reality.

Adam, 38, a working at heights specialist, was adopted through The Children’s Society at a young age and has supported the charity ever since, regularly donating and holding an auction of gifts with his wife at their wedding reception.

Last year he ran the London Marathon in four hours and 43 minutes and raised £2,300 for the charity.

This year he is running with his wife Alex, a teacher, who is a novice runner but wanted to take on the challenge of tackling the 26.2mile course alongside Adam and raise even more money.

Adam had an incredibly positive experience of being adopted as a child and has always felt passionate about supporting vulnerable children and young people who may not have had such a good start in life. After his own adoption experience the couple wanted to embark on an adoption journey to become parents themselves and the final stage of the approval process is the day after the marathon.

The Children’s Society no longer runs adoption schemes but continues to support vulnerable children and young people in a number of ways through local services and campaigning on their behalf.

Alex said: “Last year Adam took the London Marathon journey by himself, and I stood on the sidelines cheering him on. This year we wanted to make that journey together, although I am not a natural runner and he might have to drag me over the finish line!

“The charity has been part of Adam’s journey since birth, they gave him his family. We see them as a beacon of hope and an illustration of how positive placements and positive influences can and do have a positive impact on the lives of young people.

“Our journey to getting our own family started with a step and we worked out we will be running about 55,000 steps on marathon day. Hopefully, our last step to getting our family will happen close to this time as well. Completion is not just about getting over the finish line, it is going to be the start of our next journey, too.”

The Children’s Society’s supporter engagement officer, Laura Balcombe said: “We are so grateful to Adam and Alex for their inspiring efforts and determination to help vulnerable children and young people. It’s wonderful they have such a close connection to the charity we are so glad Adam’s positive adoption experience has led them to want to adopt a child themselves.

“Every penny raised by Adam and Alex and all our marathon runners will help The Children’s Society continue to help children facing huge challenges in their lives, because no child should feel alone.” Adam and Alex has raised £1,848 towards their £4,000 target. Their online sponsorship page can be viewed at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/marathon2018