Mayor of Sandy hosts Roy Orbison charity tribute evening

Enjoy the music of the legendary Roy Orbison during a charity evening to be held in Sandy later this month.

All are welcome to join the Mayor of Sandy, Cllr Michael Scott, for the Mayor of Sandy’s Roy Orbison Charity Tribute Night.

Cllr Scott will be holding the fundraising tribute event on Friday, November 23 at Sandy Conservative Club, Bedford Road, Sandy.

American singer songwriter Roy Orbison, who died in 1988 aged 52, had hits including Oh, Pretty Woman, Crying, Only The Lonely and many more.

The event will start at 7.30pm and tickets are £16.50.

For more information and to book contact Sandy Town Council on 01767 681491 or email admin@sandytowncouncil.gov.uk