Moped rider seriously hurt in collision in Clifton

Police are appealing for witnesses
By Laura Hutchinson
Published 30th Jun 2023, 13:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 13:29 BST

A moped rider has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a collision in Clifton.

Police were called to Shefford Road in Clifton at around 10.30am on Wednesday (June 28) to reports of the collision involving a moped and suspected black A Class Mercedes.

PC Jim Norton, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Serious Collisions Investigation Unit, said: “This collision happened at a busy time of the day so we are encouraging anyone who witnessed anything to come forward. We are keen for anyone who has any dash cam footage either before or during the incident to please contact us.”

Beds Police are appealing for witnesses
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or report online quoting reference number 155 of 28 June.

