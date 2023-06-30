Police were called to Shefford Road in Clifton at around 10.30am on Wednesday (June 28) to reports of the collision involving a moped and suspected black A Class Mercedes.

PC Jim Norton, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Serious Collisions Investigation Unit, said: “This collision happened at a busy time of the day so we are encouraging anyone who witnessed anything to come forward. We are keen for anyone who has any dash cam footage either before or during the incident to please contact us.”