The Henlow Singers are looking for more members to come and join them.

The Henlow Singers were founded in 1968 by the late John “Jimmy” Alexander, MBA, who directed until he passed away unexpectedly in 1986. David Barker, an Air Force musician took over directing until 2017, when he sadly passed away. The current director is Beth Hutton.

The Singers originally rehearsed and performed at the station church, St Andrews, RAF Henlow and in local churches, chapels and village halls. Then security was tightened on base, so rehearsals were moved to St Mary's Church, Henlow, where they have continued ever since.

Membership was originally made up of about 40 Air Force officers and was open to everyone including wives, but most of these members have now moved on.

The Henlow Singers are actively seeking more members of all ages, abilities and voice parts. You do not have to be able to read music, but it would be an advantage, and there is no audition required, just come and try us out! You may not have sung for a while and feel ‘rusty’, but singing is good for the soul, makes you happy and is great exercise. You also do not have to live in Henlow, as we have members from several of the surrounding villages and towns, and lifts can be arranged.

The Singers are a very friendly community (not church) group, who sing mostly classical and sacred choral music, and rehearsals are fun, relaxing and social. Rehearsals are every Monday from 7.30pm to 9pm in Saint Mary's Church, Henlow SG16 6AN, beginning again on September 4 – but you can join in the following couple of weeks from then.

The Henlow Singers perform twice per year in the same church; a Christmas concert this year on December 8 or 15 (TBC) and a Spring concert on March 22, 2024, after which the group takes a break for the summer. They also sometimes sing Christmas Carols at Jordan’s Mill one afternoon in December, and would love to see you there as a member or in the audience.