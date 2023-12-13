Motorcyclist taken to hospital after four-vehicle collision on A1 near Biggleswade

File image of a Bedfordshire Police car.

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a serious four-vehicle collision on the A1 near Biggleswade.

The collision, which involved a black Suzuki motorcycle, a grey Volkswagen Polo, a white Ford KA and a silver Volkswagen Polo, happened on the northbound carriageway at around 6pm yesterday (Tuesday).

The motorcyclist – a man in his 50s – was taken to hospital

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sergeant Chris Payne, from the Bedfordshire Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the man injured and his family after this serious collision.

“We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the vehicles involved before or during the incident to please get in touch with us. We would be particularly interested in any dashcam footage as this could greatly help us to establish the circumstances around the collision.”