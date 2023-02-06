Motorists warned to avoid section of A507 today due to ongoing warehouse fire

The A507 continues to be closed from Cainhoe Golf Club, Beadlow, to the Clophill A6 roundabout in both directions following the blaze at the industrial unit. The fire started early yesterday morning (February 5) and engulfed a warehouse between Clophill and Beadlow.

In its latest update this morning (February 6), Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service stated: "This large fire involved the full building measuring 50 x 10m and has been very complex to combat. Crews have used hose reels, thermal imaging cameras, a dam and water carriers to contain and extinguish the fire.Due to its size, the fire has fundamentally altered the structure of the building and therefore firefighters are having to approach the incident in a defensive manner because of a risk to life.

"This means that fire appliances must be located at a safe distance from the building and due to its proximity to the A507 this has resulted in some needing to be parked on the road. As a result, the A507 still currently remains closed while crews continue to monitor the fire, implement scene safety and carry out necessary investigations with partnering agencies including Bedfordshire Police.”