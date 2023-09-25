MP visits iCandy's headquarters in Biggleswade as it celebrates its 90th anniversary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Member of Parliament Richard Fuller paid a visit to iCandy's headquarters in Biggleswade where he gained insights into the innovative world of this leading British family-owned luxury pushchair brand.

During his visit, Richard Fuller had the opportunity to meet with key members of the company's leadership team; Joint-CEOs, Bradley and Warren Appel, and Vice-CEO Cameron Appel. The visit aimed to foster a deeper understanding of the local business landscape and highlight the crucial role that companies like iCandy play in the economic development of the region.

iCandy, known for its premium pushchairs and nursery products, has been a beacon of innovation and quality in the childcare industry for 90 years. The company's commitment to craftsmanship and design excellence has earned it a loyal customer base both in the UK and internationally.

MP Richard Fuller (second from left) visits iCandy in Biggleswade. Picture:iCandy

iCandy's leadership team shared their thoughts on the visit, with Joint-CEO, Bradley Appel stating, "We were honoured to host MP Richard Fuller at our headquarters today. It's crucial for us to engage with our local representatives and showcase the positive impact we make in the community, nationally and around the world. We thank Mr. Fuller for taking the time to visit and for his ongoing support."